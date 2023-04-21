Simon was last seen in Cleator Moor on Friday evening (24 March). He also links to Whitehaven and Workington.

Simon is described as of slim build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing (see CCTV pictures) a black hat, black puffer jacket with fur hood, black tracksuit bottoms with red detailing and green trainers. He was also carrying a distinctive bag.

Police Are Renewing Their Appeal For Missing 47-Year-Old Simon Gilmour From Cleator Moor

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and request to speak to Cumbria Police.

Officers would also like to urge Simon to contact this number if he sees this appeal.