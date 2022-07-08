Cartel Bushnell was reported missing in Manchester last month, but he is known to have connections in Wiltshire, so Wiltshire Police are handling the investigation.

Officers have been conducting extensive investigations since he went missing, and we believe he is moving around the South West.

Although he has connections to Trowbridge, Warminster, and Westbury, Police have received information that he may have been in Bath, Bristol, or Bournemouth.

“We are growing increasingly concerned about Cartel, who has yet to be found despite extensive and far-reaching investigations by us and other local police forces,” said Detective Inspector Eirin Martin of Wiltshire Police’s Missing Team.

“Based on the information we have, he may be moving around the South West, possibly using the rail network, so we would urge everyone to be aware that he is missing and to contact the police if they have any information.”

Cartel is only 14 years old, and it is critical that we find him and keep him safe. We will continue to search addresses in the South West and will not stop until he is found.”

If you are a member of the Cartel, we strongly advise you to contact the police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101/999 and reference 54220063686.