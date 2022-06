Lesley Dennison, 58, was reported missing this morning (June 15) and was last seen in the area of Bolton Street in Workington.

Officers are asking residents in the Workington town centre to check their doorbell cameras and CCTV for any sightings of Lesley, as well as their outbuildings.

Lesley was last seen in white pyjamas, possibly with boots on.

Anyone who sees Lesley or knows where she is is asked to call police at 999.

If Lesley sees this appeal, she is instructed to call the same number.