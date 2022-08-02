Mark, 38, was last seen leaving a property in the Colburn area around 6.10 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, August 2nd.

He stands about 6 feet tall, has a shaved head, and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark grey Nike t-shirt, grey Nike shorts, and grey and blue Nike sneakers with a distinct bubble shape on the bottom. He also wears a Casio watch and a black wedding ring.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s safety and are conducting searches to find him. According to preliminary information, he may have travelled to York.

Any sightings of Mark should be reported immediately to 999. Any other information can be reported using the number 101.

Please cite 12220135936 as your reference.