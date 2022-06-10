The highway is closed while emergency personnel respond to the incident. We anticipate that the road will be closed for at least two hours.

Officers were called to a lorry accident shortly before 6.15 a.m. this morning.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage of it is encouraged to contact us.

If you have any information, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or use the ‘Live Chat’ button between 7am and 11pm to speak with an online operator.

Please refer to incident 134 from today, June 10th.