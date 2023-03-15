Police are searching for Isobel and Harley, who are missing from Crawley and Worthing respectively

They were last seen on Sunday (12 March).

Isobel, 14, is 5’2”, with brown, straight, medium-length hair and dark clothing.

Harley, 16, is 5’2”, with short brown hair and all black, predominantly Puma-branded clothing.

They are believed to have travelled to London and may be using buses and trains.

If you see them, call 999 quoting 1253 of 12/03.