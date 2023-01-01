Sunday, January 1, 2023
Police Are Searching For Joe Murphy, Who Is Wanted On Recall To Prison
Police are searching for Joe Murphy, who is wanted on recall to prison

Murphy, 25, is also sought for failing to attend court to face a charge of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He is described as medium build with short, dark hair and is known to have links to Crawley, Burgess Hill, East Grinstead and Brighton.
If you see Murphy or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 323 of 14/12.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

