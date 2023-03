The 63-year-old was last seen at around 4.15am this morning, 25 March, on Russell Court.

David is described as being white, with a large build, with his hair in a Mohawk style – as pictured below. He was last seen wearing a camouflage top in red, white, and pink.

He has a tattoo on his left arm.

If you seen David, or think you may have seen him since this morning, please call 999 with reference 44230118455.