Police Are Searching For Missing Jet Lucas, 21, From The Tadley Area.

He was last seen in the early hours of the morning on Tuesday 11 April at Peterborough Train Station and are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Jet is described as:
White
Of skinny build
5ft 4ins tall
Hair worn in a side fade style.
He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket carrying an Adidas rucksack. He possibly has a blue/grey pushbike with him.
Jet also has links to Lincolnshire, London, Ipswich and Bournemouth.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting 44230141788.