Police are searching for missing Kia Crosswaite, aged 14, who has gone missing from the Fordington area of Dorchester

Kia failed to return home from school at the usual time of 4pm on Monday 20 March 2023.

She is described as five feet six inches tall with short black hair and was last seen wearing a black school blazer, grey skirt, black tights, black Puffa-style jacket and was carrying a black handbag.

Inspector Tracy Santoni, of Dorset Police, said: “Due to the passage of time that Kia has been missing for, we are becoming concerned for her welfare and are keen to find her as soon as possible to make sure she is all right.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding Kia’s whereabouts, or who has seen a girl matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“I would also like to make a direct plea to Kia if you see this to please make contact with us and let us know where you are. We just want to make sure that you are OK.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Kia’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 20:520.