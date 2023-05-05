Friday, May 5, 2023
by uknip247
Police Are Searching For Missing Leona From Fareham.

The 16-year-old was last seen at Christchurch railway station in Dorset yesterday evening around 6pm.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare and are turning to you for assistance this evening while the police continue our search.

Leona is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build. She has very dark brown hair, clear-framed glasses, and has braces on her teeth.

She also has a tongue piercing and a piercing on her top lip.

The teenager was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody, and white Nike trainers.

While she is from Fareham, police believe she will be in the Dorset area.

If you have seen Leona or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 999, quoting the reference 44230173980.

