The 44-year-old is 5’ 2” with light brown hair worn in a bun and was wearing a dark blue knee-length coat, jeans and carrying a small navy blue shoulder bag. was last seen at around 1pm on Thursday on the Laughton Road in Ringmer.

She is believed to be driving a grey VW Passat car registration VU66 UZW. The vehicle has a large black roof box.

Anyone who sees Melinda or the vehicle should phone 999 quoting serial 1327 of 06/04.