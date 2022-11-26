Home BREAKING Police are searching for Simon Barrall, who may be in Brighton. Simon, 57, is missing from Kent Police are searching for Simon Barrall, who may be in Brighton. Simon, 57, is missing from Kent by @uknip247 November 26, 2022 November 26, 2022 Simon, 57, is missing from Kent but has been in Bexhill, Hastings & Eastbourne. He is 5’9”, with shaved brown hair, blue eyes and glasses. He may be in a blue Vauxhall Adam LD17 0XZ. Call 101 quoting 591 of 24/11. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsappTelegramEmail RELATED ARTICLES Police have arrested two men after a significant amount of suspected Class... Two men have been summoned to Court for illegal metal detecting Armed Police make arrests following concern for welfare in Kilburn A family has paid tribute to a beloved mother of six, grandmother... The victim was rushed to the hospital after he was stabbed in... Officers attended along with Paramedics and found a man, aged in his... Late night brawl breaks out on Richmond Bridge leaving a man fighting... Two suspected thieves have been arrested after officers stopped a car in... Dartford’s Conservative MP has asked the Prime Minister to consider making Just... London drivers are set to face an extra daily fee of £12.50... London Fire Commissioner takes immediate action in response to culture review Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bexleyheath which left a man seriously injured...