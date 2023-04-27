Thursday, April 27, 2023
Thursday, April 27, 2023

Police are searching for wanted man Edwin Matthews, 40, from the Southampton area

by uknip247

He is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions.

Officers have been pursuing lines of enquiry to locate Edwin, but are now seeking support from the public to help them.

He is believed to be in Southampton or Romsey.

Edwin is described as:

-5ft 10in tall

-Proportionate build

-Having brown, short hair

If you see him, call 999 immediately.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report online via the police website, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity, quoting 44230094063.

