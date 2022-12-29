Thursday, December 29, 2022
Police Are Searching For Wanted Person Kieran Bond From Stafford
Police are searching for wanted person Kieran Bond from Stafford

by @uknip247

He is wanted after failing to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 26 October after being charged with two threats with an offensive weapon, following an incident on a train near Cannock Railway Station on Tuesday 29 March.
Officers have made extensive attempts to try and locate Bond, 19, but have so far been unable to trace him.
His whereabouts is currently unknown, however, he has links to West Midlands, Staffordshire, north-west England
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Bond is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200030772 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

