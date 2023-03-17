Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are searching to find a missing girl from Southampton.

Police are searching to find a missing girl from Southampton.

by uknip247

Alexis was reported missing yesterday (March 16) and was last seen at around 2.30pm.

She has gone missing a number of times.

Police and her family are extremely concerned for the 13-year-old’s welfare and officers have been out conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate her.

​​

Alexis is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of average build, and with straight brown hair. She was wearing black Nike leggings with a white tick, a jumper with ‘monkey’ written in orange at the front and a monkey logo on the back, with white Nike Air Forces with a blue tick.

If you have seen Alexis or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230106238 .

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More