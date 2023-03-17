Police are searching to find a missing girl from Southampton.

​

Alexis was reported missing yesterday (March 16) and was last seen at around 2.30pm.

She has gone missing a number of times.

Police and her family are extremely concerned for the 13-year-old’s welfare and officers have been out conducting extensive enquiries to try and locate her.

Alexis is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of average build, and with straight brown hair. She was wearing black Nike leggings with a white tick, a jumper with ‘monkey’ written in orange at the front and a monkey logo on the back, with white Nike Air Forces with a blue tick.

If you have seen Alexis or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44230106238 .