Police are searching to locate missing 16-year-old Dorcas

Police are appealing for information to help them find the missing teenager, who we believe could be in London.

Dorcas was last seen on Monday 28 November.

She has links to, and could be in, the Newham, Tower Hamlets, Canning Town, Hackney and Woolwich areas.

The teenager is described as:

– Black

– Has dreadlock style hair, with blonde highlights

– About 5ft tall

– Slim build

Dorcas was last seen wearing a black tracksuit with a double white stripe down the sleeves and legs, a black puffer jacket-style gilet with a brown fur hood, white socks and white trainers.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 44220483134.