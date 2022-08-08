Police are seeking assistance in locating a prisoner who has escaped from Hollesley Bay.

Adrian Patchett, 42, was serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. Patchett, then 29, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing Shirley Batt in the neck in February 2007.

He was reported missing to police shortly after 5,35a.m. on Sunday, August 7th. He was released on a temporary licence to Ipswich but failed to meet the terms of his leave.

Patchett, who is serving a life sentence for murder, has yet to be located.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, a bald head, and a full beard.

He has a ‘Mother’ tattoo on his left arm.

Enquiries are ongoing to find him, and anyone with information about his whereabouts or who has seen him should contact Suffolk Police, quoting CAD 75 of 7 August.