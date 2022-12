.

Jason Webb was last seen in the Culverden Down area, on Saturday 3 December 2022 and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Appeal

Jason is 53 years and old and it is possible he may have travelled to locations outside of Kent, including Eastbourne in Sussex. He also has links to Durham.

Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 08-0992.