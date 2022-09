Holly Perkins, aged 19, was reported missing on Tuesday 13 September 2022 and there are concerns for her welfare. Holly is described as being around 4ft 10ins tall and having a small build. She has long, straight, brown hair and green eyes and is believed to be wearing black Vans trainers.

Anyone who has seen her, or who has information about her likely whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 13-0441.

ADVERTISEMENT