Ozkan Muharrem is 75 and was reported missing at around 7.45pm on Wednesday 5 October 2022. Ozkan sometimes gets confused and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is white and described as very slim and around 5ft 4ins tall. He was last seen wearing a woolly hat and brown suede jacket which was over a navy striped suit. Ozkan uses a walking stick and was also carrying a suitcase.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting reference 05-1173

