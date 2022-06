Louie Martin was reported missing from the city’s Sturry Road neighbourhood and was last seen in #Ramsgate around midday on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The 25-year-old is described as being 5 ft 6 ins tall with a slim build and a sleeve tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone who has seen Louie or knows where he is should contact Kent Police on 101, quoting case number 08-1192.