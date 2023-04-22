Police are seeking the assistance of the public in tracing a 38-year-old woman missing from Kirkintilloch in Glasgow

Amy Campbell was last seen around 11pm on Thursday, 16 March, 2023, on Glenview, Kirkintilloch. She was reported missing to police on 4 April, 2023 and since this time enquiries have been conducted in efforts to trace her.

Amy is described as white, around 5ft 7ins tall, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Enquiries have been carried out and officers know that Amy is known to travel extensively around Scotland and is a keen hillwalker. She has links to the Edinburgh and Argyll and Bute areas. She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

Inspector Alan Ferris said: “It’s out of character for Amy not to be in touch with her family and friends. We just want to know she is safe and well. Her family are very worried.

If anyone has seen Amy or has any information or knowledge as to her whereabouts, please contact police as a matter of urgency”.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 2790 of 4 April, 2023.