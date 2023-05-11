Thursday, May 11, 2023
Thursday, May 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old man named Paul, who has been reported missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old man named Paul, who has been reported missing

by uknip247
Police Are Seeking The Public’s Assistance In Locating A 40-year-old Man Named Paul, Who Has Been Reported Missing

He was last seen in the Abbotswood Road area earlier this morning. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them.

Paul’s disappearance has sparked concerns for his welfare, and officers are actively conducting searches and inquiries to locate him. The police have provided a contact number, urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to Paul’s whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference number 3203/08May.

Friends, family, and concerned community members are joining efforts on social media to share the appeal using the hashtags #APPEAL and #missing. By spreading the word online, they hope to reach a wider audience and increase the chances of finding Paul quickly and safely.

The police have not released any further details about Paul or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance at this time. However, they are treating the case as a priority and are dedicated to locating him as soon as possible.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has any information that could assist the investigation is strongly urged to come forward. Every detail, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in helping to locate him and ensure his well-being.

As the search for Paul continues, the police and his loved ones remain hopeful for his safe return. The support and cooperation of the public in sharing information and keeping an eye out for any relevant sightings are essential in this effort to reunite Paul with his family and friends.

If you have any information regarding Paul’s whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Tragedy struck in Sussex on Wednesday evening as a collision between a Skoda Fabia and a Renault Clio claimed the lives of two individuals...

A woman has been rushed to the hospital following a crash that occurred this afternoon

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has expressed her concern and sympathy as an elderly woman fights for her life after being struck by a...

Former Metropolitan Police officer Samantha Lee is facing disciplinary charges over an alleged failure to properly investigate accusations of indecent exposure made against Wayne...

Celebrating The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles in Beirut

David Walliams Expresses Support for Fawlty Towers Reboot and Potential Involvement

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting veterans by signing the Armed Forces Covenant

Two men from Cardigan have pleaded guilty to working illegally as door supervisors at a wine bar in Cardigan

Two teenagers were taken to the hospital after concerns were raised for the welfare of a group of young girls who appeared unwell

In a heartwarming reunion that spanned over 18 months and two cities, a dog named Ollie has been joyfully reunited with his overjoyed owner

In a heartwarming encounter at a Tesco store, a young boy named Izaak had an unforgettable experience with a friendly police officer

Government Announces Non-Renewal of Transpennine Express Contract

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.