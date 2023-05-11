Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 40-year-old man named Paul, who has been reported missing

He was last seen in the Abbotswood Road area earlier this morning. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact them.

Paul’s disappearance has sparked concerns for his welfare, and officers are actively conducting searches and inquiries to locate him. The police have provided a contact number, urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything related to Paul’s whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference number 3203/08May.

Friends, family, and concerned community members are joining efforts on social media to share the appeal using the hashtags #APPEAL and #missing. By spreading the word online, they hope to reach a wider audience and increase the chances of finding Paul quickly and safely.

The police have not released any further details about Paul or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance at this time. However, they are treating the case as a priority and are dedicated to locating him as soon as possible.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has any information that could assist the investigation is strongly urged to come forward. Every detail, no matter how small it may seem, could be crucial in helping to locate him and ensure his well-being.

As the search for Paul continues, the police and his loved ones remain hopeful for his safe return. The support and cooperation of the public in sharing information and keeping an eye out for any relevant sightings are essential in this effort to reunite Paul with his family and friends.

If you have any information regarding Paul’s whereabouts, please contact the police immediately.