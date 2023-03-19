Police are seeking the public’s help after a dog on the loose bit a 12-year-old boy while he was in a play park.

The dog, described as a Rottweiler, bit the boy on the leg, causing him pain and ripping his trousers.

The incident happened in the Pirate Play Park in Carrington, off Loscoe Road, around 5pm on Saturday 11 March 2023.

The female dog owner, described as being of large build and having dark hair, left the play park via the Mansfield Road exit.

Police Constable John Pearson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The dog, which was off its lead, ran up to the young boy and bit him. Thankfully his injuries are not serious.

“I’m appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who has any information which could assist us with our investigation, to please get in touch with us.

“Finally, I would urge the female owner involved to do the right thing and come forward so we can take her account.”

Anyone with any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 493 of 11 March, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.