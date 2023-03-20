Police are seeking the public’s help after a man punched two women in the face following a verbal altercation

Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Inquiries are ongoing into the incident which happened outside the Corner House in Nottingham city centre.

It was reported one of the victims was punched in the face for no reason, causing her to fall to the floor.

The offender then reportedly punched a second woman to her face, causing pain and soreness to her nose.

The incident happened during the early hours of Saturday 25 February 2023.

Police Constable Andrew Finch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Violence on our streets is totally unacceptable and we are doing everything we can to track down the person responsible.

“As part of our ongoing inquiries we are asking anyone who recognises the man in the footage to please contact us as soon as possible as we believe he many have information which could assist us with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 45 of 25 February 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

