Police are seeking the public’s help after a man reportedly attempted to rob a woman on her driveway

Saturday, July 29, 2023
The man demanded her car keys and tried to grab her mobile phone but ran off empty handed after she screamed.

The woman wasn’t hurt but was left shaken following the incident which happened in Heddington Gardens, Arnold, at around 7.30pm on Monday 24 July.

Officers attended and searched the area but there was no trace of the suspect.

He is described as being about 5ft 7ins tall and aged 19-20. He was wearing a maroon tracksuit and white trainers and also had a rucksack.

Detective Constable Emily Whiteside, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim and our inquiries are ongoing to trace the individual responsible.

“To help us with our lines of inquiry we’re appealing to anyone who may have been in the area around the time and who saw this man immediately before or after the incident to please come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have captured CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the incident to please get in touch with us if they haven’t already done so.”

Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information which could assist with the investigation is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 713 of 24 July, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

