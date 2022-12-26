Monday, December 26, 2022
Police Are Seeking The Public’s Help After A Man Was Attacked On A Bus
Police are seeking the public’s help after a man was attacked on a bus

by @uknip247

The victim was on the top deck of the number one Nottingham City Transport bus, heading from Nottingham city centre to Loughborough, when a man punched him in the face following a dispute.

When he got off the bus he was assaulted again.

The victim required hospital treatment after suffering a fractured cheek bone and eye socket and swelling following the incident which happened on the night of Saturday 19 November.

Inquiries into the assault are ongoing and officers have now issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police Constable Andrew Finch, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and we are determined to track down the person responsible as quickly as possible.

“While our lines of inquiry are ongoing into this incident we believe the man pictured may have information which could assist with our investigation.

“I’d appeal to this man, or anyone who knows or recognises him, to please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 389 of 20 November 2022, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

