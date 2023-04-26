Police Are Seeking The Public’s Help After A Spate Of Vandal Attacks On Tram Stop Ticket Machines And Glass Shelters - Uknip

Tens of thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused by vandals who have smashed touchscreen ticket machines and damaged shelters at stops between Moor Bridge in Bulwell and David Lane in Old Basford.

The most recent attack happened at around 7.20pm on Monday (24 April 2023) when it was reported one of a group of youths threw a rock at the shelter at Highbury Vale, shattering the glass.

Proactive high visibility and plain clothes police patrols have been stepped up in affected areas and targeted operations are being carried out to catch offenders and hold them to account

Another of the vandal attacks happened at the Bulwell Forest Tram Stop, at around 8.50pm on 3 March 2023, when two youths, wearing dark clothing, smashed two ticket machines.

Officers searched the area and reviewed CCTV footage but were unable to identify the offenders.

Police Constable Dan Marshall, of the Bulwell neighbourhood policing team, said: “This is far from being a victimless crime. The ticket machines in particular cost a substantial amount of money to repair each time and this wilful vandalism is causing inconvenience to law-abiding customers wishing to use the tram network.

“Someone will know who was responsible and we would urge them to come forward if they have any information which could assist us with our ongoing inquiries.

“We are actively investigating these incidents and have taken a number of steps to try and prevent further damage, including increased patrols on trams and at stops, but we need members of the public to help us by reporting any acts of vandalism to us at the earliest opportunity so we can investigate and identify those responsible.

“We continue to work closely with our partners at Nottingham Express Transit (NET) to identify and track down suspects as we continue with our inquiries into these incidents.

“We won’t tolerate this sort of behaviour and we are doing everything we can to find who is responsible for these mindless acts of vandalism.”

A NET spokesperson said: “We are determined to help the police to clamp down on any unacceptable behaviour, and will press for the strongest possible penalties for those who are found to be responsible.

“As well as the financial impact on the network, criminal damage can cause disruption for some of the thousands of people who rely on the tram network every day.

“We operate a world-class transport system that the vast majority of local people are rightly proud of and we are committed to protecting it any way we can, including sharing high quality CCTV images that will help the police identify and prosecute offenders.”

Anyone who has any information about who may be responsible for the vandalism or who has witnessed damage taking place is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.