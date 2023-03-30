Police are seeking the public’s help after six vehicles had their tyres slashed

Officers are investigating after three vans and three cars, parked in Park Row and East Circus Street, Nottingham city centre, had their tyres punctured with a sharp instrument.

As part of their inquiries, police have now issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the criminal damage caused during the early hours of Thursday 16 March 2023.

The man officers would like to identify and speak to is white, has white hair and a white beard, wears glasses and a flat cap. He was wearing an orange knee length high-visibility jacket and it’s believed he walks with a limp.

Police Constable Madison Moss-Hayes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extensive act of criminal damage causing entirely needless inconvenience and financial impact.

“Irresponsible acts like this won’t be tolerated and I can reassure people that our inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible for this unacceptable behaviour.”

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or who has any other information which could assist police with their investigation, is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 46 of 16 March 2023, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.