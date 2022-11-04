Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 37-year-old man from Newton Abbot

John Matthews is wanted in connection with reports of failing to appear at

Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court, assault and theft.

Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now

appealing to the public for information of his whereabouts.

Matthews is described as 5ft 9in tall, a white male of medium build.

He was last seen in Newton Abbot, on Thursday 27 October.

Anyone who sees Matthews is asked not to approach him but to call police on

999, quoting crime reference CR/101138/22.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity

Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org

