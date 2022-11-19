Police are seeking to locate Lola who has been reported missing from Brighton

She is 16 and was last seen on November 15.

Officers believe she may have travelled to Kent, and could be in the Maidstone or Folkestone areas.

Lola is slim, 5’8”, with long black hair and nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings, and carrying a black leather handbag.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 01273 470101 and quote serial 7 of 16/11.