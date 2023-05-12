Friday, May 12, 2023
Police are seeking valuable information from the public after a robbery occurred in Kingsdown, Deal

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at approximately 1:45 p.m. A courier was in the process of delivering a mobile phone on Queenstown Road when she was targeted by a man who forcibly took the parcel from her. During the robbery, the courier sustained a minor injury to her arm.

Kent Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are urging anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or have relevant information to come forward. Additionally, individuals who possess CCTV footage, doorbell camera recordings, or dashcam footage that could aid the investigation are requested to make it available to the authorities.

Witnesses or individuals with information can contact Kent Police at 01843 222289, quoting reference number 46/83204/23.

