Police are still concerned about the welfare of missing Kevin Cunningham, 68, of Chichester

Kevin was last seen at his home address on December 15, and his car was discovered three days later in the Cocking Hill car park.

Officers and volunteer search organisations have conducted extensive searches for Kevin, but he has yet to be found.

He is described as slim, around 5’8″ tall, with short grey hair, glasses on occasion, and possibly in possession of a khaki green jacket and a soft drawstring bag.

He might also have had a bottle of Southern Comfort on him.

Kevin has been seen walking along the South Downs Way, and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him or knows where he is.

If you have any information that could assist us in locating Kevin, please call 101 and reference serial number 615 of 18/12.