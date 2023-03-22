Police are still looking for Bradley Moynes, who is wanted in connection with an attack in Eastbourne involving a suspected noxious substance



A £500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest following the incident on 11 February 2022 at Blue Bar Café on Pevensey Road.

When an unknown liquid, thought to be a noxious substance, was thrown in the face of a 26-year-old man, he suffered serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no other arrests have been made, with police not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

“Sussex Police launched an investigation into this horrific attack as soon as it was reported on February 11, and a suspect – Bradley Moynes – was quickly identified,” said Detective Constable Ciara Richardson.

“Since that day, we have worked tirelessly with our community partners and neighbouring forces to apprehend Moynes, but he remains at large.”

“We remain committed to obtaining justice for the three people injured in this unprovoked attack.”

We are continuing to communicate with the victims in order to keep them up to date on any developments, but the current message remains the same: if you know where Bradley Moynes is or have any information about the incident, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.

“If you see Moynes, do not approach him; instead, call 999 immediately and quote the serial number above.”

Information can also be reported anonymously to police by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.