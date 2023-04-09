Police are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings to help locate a missing teenage boy from Selby

Lewis has not had contact with his family since 8.35pm on Saturday (8 April 2023) when he was due to return home from the town centre.

The 14-year-old, from the West Park area of the town, failed to return home at 9pm and he was reported missing just after midnight.

He was last seen at around 8pm near the Monument when he appeared to be by himself.

His family are growing increasingly concerned for his safety due to his young age.

It is also out of character for him intentionally stay away from home and to remain out of contact.

Lewis is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, brown hair, slim build and he is believed to be wearing a black fleece jacket with a small Karrimor logo, black t-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you know where Lewis is or you have possibly seen someone who matches his description since Saturday evening, please get in touch with the police immediately.

Information can be passed to the Force Control Room by calling 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999 so we can ensure Lewis is safe and well.

Please quote reference number 12230062754 when providing details.