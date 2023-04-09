Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings to help locate a missing teenage boy from Selby

Police are urgently appealing for information and possible sightings to help locate a missing teenage boy from Selby

by uknip247
We’re Urgently Appealing For Information And Possible Sightings To Help Locate A Missing Teenage Boy From Selby

Lewis has not had contact with his family since 8.35pm on Saturday (8 April 2023) when he was due to return home from the town centre.

The 14-year-old, from the West Park area of the town, failed to return home at 9pm and he was reported missing just after midnight.

He was last seen at around 8pm near the Monument when he appeared to be by himself.

His family are growing increasingly concerned for his safety due to his young age.

It is also out of character for him intentionally stay away from home and to remain out of contact.

Lewis is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, brown hair, slim build and he is believed to be wearing a black fleece jacket with a small Karrimor logo, black t-shirt, black Nike jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

If you know where Lewis is or you have possibly seen someone who matches his description since Saturday evening, please get in touch with the police immediately.

Information can be passed to the Force Control Room by calling 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please dial 999 so we can ensure Lewis is safe and well.

Please quote reference number 12230062754 when providing details.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The news of two migrant boats sinking off the east coast of Tunisia, resulting in the death or disappearance of 27 people, is yet...

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision

Emergency services were called to Callow Drive shortly after following reports that a man had been shot

An apartment block in Marseille’s La Plaine district collapsed in an apparent explosion on Sunday

Lhanbryde Road Policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash on the A96 near Lhanbryde

The British Royal Family attended their first Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Rape probe launched after an attack in Riverside Park

Pictured:Man arrested after two officers injured in West London

Murder investigation launched in Sheffield

Police investigating a car key burglary quickly charged a suspect with multiple offences

Have you seen missing 19-year-old Hannah Greig?

Armed Cops called to Cooperative supermarket in Harrow following reports of shots fired

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More