Christian Barker White, 47, is missing from the Haydon Wick area.He is described as white, approximately 5 ft 7 inches tall, well built, and wearing a light grey jumper and jeans. His family, friends and officers are concerned about his welfare and would urge anyone who may have seen Christian within the past two hours, or anyone who may see him, to call police immediately.

Anyone with information should call 999 and quote log number 113 of 29th March 2023.