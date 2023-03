Pauline Jansen, 69, was reported missing this morning (20/03) and we are extremely concerned about her welfare.

Pauline has a number of health conditions such as schizophrenia and dementia and has a poor memory.

She is described as a white female, 5ft 1ins tall, of medium build with white shoulder-length hair.

It’s not known what Pauline is wearing.

If anyone has any information please call Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting log number 43 of today (20/03) or call us on 999 if you see her.