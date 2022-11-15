Police are urgently appealing to the public for help in finding missing person Jason Prior

Jason, 37, was last seen in Trowbridge on November 6 but also has links to Royal Wootton Bassett and Swindon.

We are actively trying to find him.

He is described as black, of a slim build, about 6ft 1ins tall, and with black hair.

If you know of his whereabouts or have any information, please contact us on 101, quoting reference 54220118459, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We would also like to appeal to Jason himself to please come forward and present himself to Trowbridge Police Station as soon as possible.