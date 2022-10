Kevin White, 65, is described as white, clean shaven, with a bald head. He may be driving a black Nissan Qashqai, registration JS59 JLS.

He was reported missing this evening, and may be in the Scarborough area.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are urging anyone who sees him to contact the police immediately.

If you know where he is, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 420 of today.

