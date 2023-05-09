Police are urgently searching for missing 48-year-old Barry Cook

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Tuesday, May 9, 2023

by uknip247
Barry was last seen in the Lancing area around 9pm on Monday 9th May.

Officers from Sussex Police are growing concerns for his welfare.

He is described as 6’ and with grey hair. When last seen, he was wearing a beige suede jacket, blue denim jeans and white trainers.

If you see Barry or know where he is, please call 999 quoting serial 1357 of 08/05.

