Roger was last seen in Brighton, boarding the Number 1 bus towards Mile Oak, around 5.45pm on Monday (October 10). He is vulnerable and concerns are growing for his welfare.

Roger is described as 6’ and of medium build. He is wearing smart trousers and a brown/grey top as pictured.

Anyone who sees Roger or knows where he is, is asked to call 999 quoting serial 1187 of 10/10.

