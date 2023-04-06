Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are urgently searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton

Police are urgently searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton

by uknip247

He was last seen in Manor Road at midday today (5 April) and officers have been looking for him since he was reported as missing.

With the support of his family police are now turning to you, the public, to help them find him.

David is believed to be on foot in the Alton area.

He is described as:

-Very slim build

-5ft 7ins tall

-White

-Grey hair and grey facial stubble

-Last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a dark blue jacket with a red symbol on the left breast

If you see him he may seem confused or lost, so please call police on 999 quoting 44230135081.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Unfortunately, people can expect a significant impact to health services in Kent and Medway during industrial action planned by junior doctors.

The King has announced his support for a research project investigating the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade

Ahead of Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement anniversary Secretary of State and Tánaiste celebrate integrated education

Police launch murder investigation after woman dies after attack in Elephant and Castle

“He took a child’s trust and smashed it into pieces.”

Officers investigating disorder involving fans of Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have today made a series of arrests

A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 63-year-old Lorraine Mills in Southampton

Fatal fire probe launched after one dead and five injured in Beckton Blaze

A man named Jwamer Saygul from Neston has been jailed for nine years for violently raping a Ukrainian woman who he met on a...

Boy, 12, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car

Officers say Met Police horse Urbane, who suffered horrific injuries in an American Bully park attack, is still a “dog lover”

Cameroon: The UK signals a boost in investment and trade and urges an end to conflict

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More