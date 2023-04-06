Police are urgently searching for missing David Marshall, 82, from Alton

He was last seen in Manor Road at midday today (5 April) and officers have been looking for him since he was reported as missing.

With the support of his family police are now turning to you, the public, to help them find him.

David is believed to be on foot in the Alton area.

He is described as:

-Very slim build

-5ft 7ins tall

-White

-Grey hair and grey facial stubble

-Last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a dark blue jacket with a red symbol on the left breast

If you see him he may seem confused or lost, so please call police on 999 quoting 44230135081.