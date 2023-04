Shaun, 41, is described as white, 6’ 4” and of medium build, with short dark brown hair. He wears glasses and has tattoos on his neck.

He is believed to be wearing a dark green t-shirt, dark green tracksuit bottoms and possibly a black hooded jumper and baseball cap.

If you see Shaun or know where he is, please call 999 immediately quoting serial 395 of 03/04.