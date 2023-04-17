Monday, April 17, 2023
Monday, April 17, 2023

Police are urging people to be vigilant of their vehicles following the theft of two keyless cars

Police are urging people to be vigilant of their vehicles following the theft of two keyless cars in Salisbury last night (16/04).

Two Range Rovers appear to have been stolen by way of relay thefts – a form of keyless car theft where the signal from a key for a so-called “keyless entry” car is captured by somebody standing outside the victim’s house using a device.

The vehicles were found this morning by officers working jointly with our colleagues in Hampshire Police and we are in the process of returning them to their owners.

We would encourage keyless car owners to put the key card or fob in a Faraday case/pouch – a special bag with a metal lining – to block any transmissions, and to use a steering lock where possible – an ‘old school’ security measure that is also a visual deterrent to would-be thieves.

Here are some more crime prevention points to consider which could prevent a vehicle from being taken:

  • Keep your vehicle locked, windows shut and your keys secure.
  • Park the vehicle in a locked garage where possible.
  • Where possible, park in a well-lit area and in clear view of your property and any CCTV cameras.
  • Do not leave any valuables such as wallets, phones, Sat Navs etc on display.
  • Mark the items of property/tools that are stored in the vehicle using an artificial DNA property marker such as Smartwater or SelectaDNA.
  • If you have a second, non-keyless vehicle, park that behind the high value one.
  • Check with your car dealership as they can offer advice and the manufacturer/dealer can often track the vehicle if it is stolen.
  • If the vehicle is a company car, check with your fleet managers who can offer crime prevention and tracking advice.

Call 999 immediately if you see a crime in progress or any suspicious activity around vehicles in your area. Note the registration numbers of vehicles and descriptions of those involved.

