Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a burglary at a farm near Hullavington

At approximately 1.45am this morning (27/3) a workshop at a farm in the Norton area was broken into.

Damage was caused to fencing and locks in order to gain entry to the building and three scrambler bikes were stolen as well as tools and a number of other items.

Pictures of the stolen bikes are attached.

Enquiries in relation to this incident are ongoing and we will be conducting patrols over the coming days.

We’d urge members of the public living in rural areas to be vigilant and report any sightings of suspicious vehicles or people and to be mindful of home security.

We’d also urge anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of the bikes pictured to report it to police immediately – have you seen them for sale in your area or online?

Call 101 and quote crime reference number 54230032552.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

