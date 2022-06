She was last seen on June 13 and has yet to return home.

She is thought to have travelled to London.

Alicia is described as a 5’7″ Asian girl wearing a Hazelwick School uniform, a black hooded top, and a black bag, but she may have changed her clothes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is is asked to contact Sussex Police immediately at 999 and quote serial 1059 of 13/06.