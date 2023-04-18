Police are welcoming the sentencing of a man from Aigburth to three years in prison for his role in the violent disorder in Knowsley in February

Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Jared Skeete, 19, of Irwell Close, has today (Monday 17 April) been jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

On Friday 10 February, there were violent scenes outside the Suites Hotel, in Knowsley, following a peaceful protest and counter-protest.

A number of people, who were not part of the original protest group, turned up and were clearly only interested in causing trouble through violence and intimidation without any thought, or care, for other members of the public, or police officers.

During the evening, missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers and one of our police vans was attacked by offenders, using hammers before setting it on fire.

Detective Chief Inspector John Fitzgerald said: “The appalling scenes of that evening were completely reprehensible and Skeete clearly played a role in the disorder. We welcome the sentencing today and hope that he spends his time in prison reflecting on his dangerous actions on that night.

“We will always respect the right to protest when these are peaceful, but the scenes outside the Suites Hotel were completely unacceptable, putting those present, our officers and the wider community in danger.

“Merseyside Police and our partners will not tolerate groups of people targeting this premises and causing fear and distress to those residents inside; and to the local community.

“I hope this sentencing makes it absolutely clear that anyone who plays a part in violent disorder on our streets will be brought before the courts, whatever their role may have been.”

