Police are worried about 14 year-old Lilia Keough who’s missing from #Kelvedon

Lilia was reported missing from the Rowe Close area shortly before 11.55pm yesterday (Saturday 29 April.

She’s described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, slim with dark-coloured hair and was last seen wearing a black top and grey lounge-wear trousers with white stars on the bottoms.

Officers are worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call Essex Police on 999 quoting incident 1727 of 29 April.