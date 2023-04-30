Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sunday, April 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Police are worried about 14 year-old Lilia Keough who’s missing from #Kelvedon

Police are worried about 14 year-old Lilia Keough who’s missing from #Kelvedon

by uknip247
Police Are Worried About 14 Year-old Lilia Keough Who’s Missing From #kelvedon

Lilia was reported missing from the Rowe Close area shortly before 11.55pm yesterday (Saturday 29 April.

She’s described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, slim with dark-coloured hair and was last seen wearing a black top and grey lounge-wear trousers with white stars on the bottoms.

Officers are worried about her and need to find her to make sure she’s ok.

If you’ve seen her, are with her, or have any information about where she is please call Essex Police on 999 quoting incident 1727 of 29 April.

May Be An Image Of 1 Person And Studying

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Grand Plaza Hotel Kensington near Earl’s Court station evacuated after a serious gas main leak

Seven cops and one civilian were hurt in a battle between Royal Marine commandos and Gibraltar police, who used pepper spray and batons

Officers are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing from Lutterworth

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked their 12th wedding anniversary by sharing a new picture

Have you seen missing Cleator Moor man, Mark Richardson?

A person has been hit by an underground train at Angel tube station this evening

A teenager has been stabbed multiple times at Sanderstead station in South Croydon by a gang

A 21-year-old UCC engineering student from Waterford has died after getting into difficulty swimming

A woman who abused children has been jailed for 15 years

In a Pedo sting operation, a man suspected of working as an EastEnders actor was detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual conversations with...

Thousands of Homes and businesses are without water across London as Thames Water attempt to the issue

A ferry carrying 60 people is said to have run aground in Orkney, with emergency services on the scene after a fire broke out...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.