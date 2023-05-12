Police Arrest Suspected Drug Dealer and Weapon Carrier in Aspley Raid

Officers seize drugs, firearms, and cash during early morning warrant operation

Police have apprehended a suspected drug dealer and weapon carrier during an early morning raid at a residence on Welstead Avenue. The operation, conducted on Thursday, May 11, saw officers forcefully enter the property around 7 am and conduct a thorough search of the two-bedroom house.

During the search, officers discovered and seized quantities of cocaine and cannabis, along with a prohibited firearm. Further investigation led them to the kitchen, where a black bin bag and two plastic tubs containing a significant amount of cannabis were found. Additionally, homemade cannabis vape oil and white powder packaged in small bags, suspected to be cocaine, were also recovered.

As officers continued their search, they uncovered a DVD case containing a sum of cash, including £50 and £20 notes. Furthermore, a safe in one of the bedrooms yielded several high-value watches, including two Rolex timepieces. Alongside these findings, a prohibited firearm and two air rifles were also seized from the premises.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on charges of intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm. The arrest was made as part of “Operation Reacher,” with support from local neighborhood officers.

Neighborhood Inspector Gordon Fenwick, responsible for the Aspley area, expressed satisfaction with the operation’s outcome, stating, “This was a great result and shows our ongoing commitment to arrest those who peddle drugs and live off the proceeds of crime.”

Inspector Fenwick continued, “Not only have we removed a significant amount of drugs and cash from the address, as well as a dangerous firearm, but we have also seized property we believe has been funded through crime.”

He emphasized that the operation should serve as a stern warning to others involved in illegal activities, stating, “I hope this serves as a strong warning to others. If you think you can make money through crime, then think again. It is only a matter of time before we come knocking.”